Staff protest ‘lawlessness’ in PSIEC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

A state-level ‘Nigam Bachao Rally’ was organised by employees of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) at Udyog Bhawan in Sector 17 here on Wednesday.

The rally was held on the call of the PSIEC Staff Association.

The major issues raised by the employees were ending alleged corruption, favouritism and lawlessness in the corporation. The protesters alleged that the “blatant misuse of powers” by the bureaucratic-politician nexus had shaken the very basis of the PSIEC.

Deepa Ram, president of the association, announced that a mass chain fast would be observed in January if their demands were not met.

A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the OSD to the Punjab CM, who assured the protesters to resolve their issues soon.