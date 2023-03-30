Staffer among two held for theft at Elante store in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Two persons, including a store employee, have been arrested for stealing Rs 80,500 in cash and perfumes worth Rs 13,000 from an apparel outlet at Elante Mall.

A team led by Inspector Ram Rattan arrested suspects Naveen Kumar (24) and store employee Rajat (26), both residents of Phase I, Ram Darbar.

Rajat had provided Naveen with insider information that helped the latter carry out the crime, claimed the police.

An unidentified person had entered the showroom at the mall and made off with cash and perfumes. Complainant Mohit Behal had reported on February 27 morning, a salesman, Sanjeev, reached the store on the ground floor of the mall and found its lock and shutter open. It came to light cash and perfumes were missing.

On scrutiny of footage of CCTV cameras installed at the mall, it came to the fore a suspect had entered the store at 8.55 am and stolen money from the cash register and perfumes before leaving at 9.04 am.

The police registered a case and during investigation arrested the suspects.

Both suspects had a tainted past. While Naveen was earlier booked in a case of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act at the Sector 31 police station, Rajat was booked in a case of theft at the Sector 34 police station in 2015 and a case of assault at the Sector 31 police station in 2021.