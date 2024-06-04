 Stage set for counting today : The Tribune India

Stage set for counting today

Postal ballots will be first taken up at 8 am on CCET campus in Sector 26

Stage set for counting today

Policemen keep vigil at the counting centre in the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the city Lok Sabha seat at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, tomorrow.

The day will decide the fate of 19 candidates in the fray. The main contest is between BJP’s first-timer Sanjay Tandon and Congress’ two-time MP Manish Tewari, who had earlier represented Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seats.

Sanjay Tandon, BJP andManish Tewari, Congress

A total of 4,48,547 electors cast their vote out of a total of 6,59,805 voters on June 1. Of the total 3,41,544 male voters, 2,34,525 (68.67%) exercised their franchise. Similarly, of the total 3,18,226 female voters, 2,13,995 (67.25%) cast their vote. There were a total of 35 trans genders, who whom 27 (77.14%) exercised their right to franchise

Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), has confirmed that the counting of votes will be held at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, as per the procedure laid down by the Election Commission of India. Two halls have been designated for the counting process, accommodating a total of 42 counting tables, on the CCET campus. This setup has been strategically designed to handle the counting process effectively, which is likely to have 15 rounds.

The CEO reviewed the preparations at the centre to ensure that all arrangements are in place for a systematic counting process. Each hall is equipped with necessary infrastructure and security arrangements to facilitate a transparent and orderly process.

In addition to the regular counting tables, special provisions have been made for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system (ETPBS) for postal ballots. Six tables have been specifically allocated for the counting under the ETPBS, ensuring efficient and secure handling of postal ballots.

The counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 am. The ballots will be counted first, followed by the votes polled through EVMs at 8.30 am.

All political parties have been duly informed about the location of the counting centre. All arrangements have been made at the CCET to ensure a smooth and efficient counting process.

There will be a “Media Centre”, a “Communication Room” and a room for the observer. No mobile phones or other electronic devices, such as smart watches, will be allowed inside the counting room.

#Lok Sabha


