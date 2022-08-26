Stage set for final round today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

The nerve-racking third and penultimate day of the ongoing 22nd Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship witnessed exceptional play by India’s top amateur golfers.

Uttar Pradesh’s Vinamra Anand, who was placed at the fourth position on Wednesday, played a magnificent round to return a score card of 5-under 67 and claim joint lead with Chandigarh Karanveer Singha at the Chandigarh Golf Club here today.

Golfer Shaurya at Chandigarh Golf Club. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL.

Anand is now tied at 6-under par score of 210 with local contender Singha, who is the only player to have consistently played 3-under par rounds. Haryana’s Anant Singh Ahlawat is one shot behind the leaders at a 5-under par score of 211 to the make the competition’s final day even more exciting. Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya and Chandigarh’s Jujhar Singh are tied 4th with a total of 214. Harimohan Singh of Uttar Pradesh also has a little say in the title contention as he ended his day one shot behind at 215. National champion Karnataka’s Aryan Roopa Anand also played well to log a level par score of 216. After the midway cut was applied, as many as 50 players teed off the third round today.

Golfer Yuvraj Singh at Chandigarh Golf Club. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL.

In case of a tie for the first position, the playoff hole will be hole number 18 and will be played repeatedly till getting a winner, confirmed organisers.

The tournament, which is organised in the memory of Samarvir Sahi, a young golfer and a graduate from Albright College, USA, who died of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1994, is backed by the Indian Golf Union (IGU).

Award ceremony

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club soon after receiving the last card or a playoff, if any.