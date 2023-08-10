Stagnant water, broken tracks at Leisure Valley, walkers fume

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

Regular visitors to the Leisure Valley in front of the MLA Hostel in Sector 3 have expressed concerns over lack of its upkeep. Water stagnating at many places and broken tracks are among several problems.

Not my city Over the years, cleanliness has taken a hit in the city. This is not the kind of City Beautiful we imagined in the past. A Sector 2 resident

A visit to the valley revealed that water had accumulated right near the entrance. Going ahead, some stretches of the walking track were found waterlogged, forcing the walkers to avoid these. Area residents said the problem arose since the beginning of the rainy season, but the authorities had not bothered to fix the broken tracks which had led to accumulation of rainwater.

Sometimes visitors stepped on dirty water, risking a fall and getting injured. Besides, water stagnating in the choe had become breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies, they resented.

“The city used to be clean and acted as a model for others to follow. Over the years, cleanliness has taken a hit. This is not the kind of City Beautiful we imagined in the past,” lamented a Sector 2 resident, who comes to the Leisure Valley for a walk daily.

“The UT Adviser should take stock of the situation. I want to ask the bureaucrats what is their long-term vision for Chandigarh? They are not even able to well maintain this beautifully planned city. What else can we expect from them?” he said, preferring anonymity.

Another resident said, “Why can’t we have well-maintained parks like Rose Garden? The officials concerned should be held accountable. When we are paying taxes and officials are drawing heavy salaries, why should there be any laxity in maintaining parks and other public places?”