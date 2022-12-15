Stakeholders put forth ideas for new excise policy of Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Stakeholders today gave suggestions in respect of formulation of the UT Excise Policy 2023-24.

A meeting under the chairmanship of Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise and Taxation Commissioner, was held to seek suggestions from retail sale liquor licensees, wholesale liquor licensees, representatives of hotels/bars associations and representatives of bottling plant licensees. Officials of the UT Excise and Taxation Department were also present on the occasion.

Will consider suggestions: DC Suggestions of all stakeholders have been taken. These will be considered before formulating the Excise Policy 2023-24. —Vinay Pratap Singh, DC-cum-Excise & Taxation Commissioner

Sachit Jaiswal, an excise and taxation lawyer, suggested that the department should reduce the excise duty and VAT, bringing it on a par with the levies in Punjab. A lottery system should be introduced to increase participation and the revenue of the department, he added.

It was decided during the meeting that stakeholders would be given 10 more days to submit their suggestions via email on epolicychd2023.24@gmail.com or at the office of the Excise and Taxation Department by 5 pm on December 24.