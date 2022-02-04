Star leaders of other parties joining AAP in Kulwant's favour, says Punjab in-charge

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 3

Star leaders of other political parties are joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in favour of Kulwant Singh. This was stated by AAP’s Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh while talking to mediapersons here today. He said the role played by Avijot Singh, a young boy from Mohali, during the farmers’ agitation at the Tikri border in Delhi was well known.

Jarnail made it clear that the AAP government would be formed in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Avijot said he wanted to see Bhagwant Mann as the Punjab Chief Minister and Kulwant Singh as the Mohali MLA. He is carrying out door-to-door campaigning for Kulwant Singh. He was thankful to Kulwant Singh for giving him the responsibility as a young star campaigner and assured him of fulfilling the responsibility diligently.

