Startup portal for young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 2

The UT Administration has launched a dedicated startup portal and co-working space for young entrepreneurs of the city. An official spokesperson said young entrepreneurs and startups could access www.chdstartup.in portal which aims to provide new and emerging IT startups an environment that would support their startup phase and increase their likelihood of success.

This dedicated portal will serve as a single-window system for young entrepreneurs and IT-based startups by providing value-added services required to support success of startups and to strengthen the startup culture.

To give further impetus to the startup initiative and encourage entrepreneurship, state-of-the-art co-working space called ECoS (Entrepreneur Development Centre Co-working Space) created by the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) under the aegis of the UT Department of Information Technology has been made fully operational now at SPIC Incubation Centre, Chandigarh Technology Park .

Young entrepreneurs can take office space and book seat(s) in co-working area located in the heart of the IT hub through the startup portal. The workplace is equipped with plush hot seats, breakout area, ideation rooms, video-conferencing room, brainstorming room and in-house pantry facility.

SPIC has been spearheading the startup movement in Chandigarh since its inception in 2001.

Single-window system

Key highlights of startup portal

Incubation and co-working startup scheme for early-stage young entrepreneurs

Mentoring and advisory

Access to venture capitalists

Technical and managerial support

Platform for networking

Grievance

Helpline

