Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

Patiala, December 3

The Punjab unit of the BJP celebrated the party’s victory in the Vidhan Sabha polls and said that the AAP leaders “could not manage to get a single seat despite wasting crores of tax money from Punjab”.

Led by BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur and BJP Punjab General Secretary Parminder Brar, party members took out a bike rally.

Jai Inder Kaur said, “I would like to thank and congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh for having faith in the BJP. This mandate is a clear sign of the trust that the people of India have in the BJP government.”

Brar said, “I congratulate the BJP leaders and all the members of the party for these results. This is a sign that the people of the country trust the BJP.”

He added, “I would urge the people of Punjab to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections too, as it is very clear that the BJP will once again form the government at the Centre. I believe that the state should have proper representation in the Lok Sabha by voting in BJP MPs.” Brar attacked the state government, stating: “I would request CM Bhagwant Mann to stop wasting tax-payers’ money for their party campaign in other states and focus on spending the same for Punjab’s betterment.”

