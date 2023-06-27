State mallakhamb championship on July 9

Chandigarh, June 26
The Mallakhamb Association of Chandigarh will organise the 4th Sub Junior, Junior and Senior State Mallakhamb Championship, at Panjab University, on July 9. Interested teams and individuals can confirm their entries with the organisers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...