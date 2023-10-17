State Ranking Meet: Vani, Vishal win table tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Vani and Vishal won three titles each during the ongoing 3rd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament.

Vani bagged her first title of the day in the girls’ U-15 category. She overpowered Teetiksha 11-8 11-7 11-6. In semifinals, Teetiksha defeated Sherrel 11-8 11-6 11-7, and Vani got the better of Bhavya 11-3 11-6 11-2.

Playing her second final of the day, Vani won the girls’ U-17 title following a tough competition from Cherrish. She recorded an 11-8 11-6 4-11 8-11 11-5 win in the final. In semis, Cherrish defeated Prabhleen 11-6 11-3 11-3 and Vani overpowered Teetiksha 11-5 9-11 11-2 11-5.

Vishal won the U-15 and U-17 titles. In the boys’ U-15 final, Vishal defeated Vihaan Dhalla 11-8 11-6 11-3. Earlier, Dhalla had defeated Aditya 11-8 11-6 11-3, while Vishal ousted Saksham Ahuja 11-9 12-10 11-4 before setting up the title clash. In the boys’ U-17 final, Vishal recorded a comeback 9-11 13-15 11-6 11-6 11-4 win over Pritish. In semis, Vishal defeated Dhalla 11-5 11-3 13-11, and Pritish routed Sidharth Aggarwal 11-6 11-7 11-8.

In the girls’ U-19 final, Vani defeated Teetiksha 11-9 11-6 11-7. In semis, Vani defeated Anjali 11-2 11-5 11-3, while Teetiksha ousted Cherrish 11-2 11-5 17-15.

Vishal defeated Pritish Sood 8-11 11-7 11-6 11-7 to win the boys’ U-19 final. In semis, Pritish defeated Harkeerat 11-9 11-9 11-6, and Vishal outplayed Samarth Sharma 6-11 11-3 11-7 11-8.

Pelf, Sahil win

Pelf won the women’s title by defeating Teetiksha 11-7 11-8 8-11 9-11 13-11. In semis, she defeated Vani 11-8 11-9 8-11 9-11 11-5, while Teetiksha overpowered Sherrel 11-8 6-11 11-13 11-8 11-6. In the men’s singles final, Sahil Sharma outplayed Samarth Sharma 11-9 6-11 11-8 13-11. He defeated Sachit Saini 11-6 13-11 11-8, and Samarth outplayed Ankush Kapoor 11-9 7-11 11-8 11-2 in semis.

Trishi wins U-11 title

Trishi defeated Garvita 11-4 9-11 11-7 11-7 to win the girls’ U-11 final. In semifinals, Trishi defeated Harneet 11-9 11-7 11-3, while Garvita beat Tisha 11-9 11-8 5-11 9-11 11-5.

Ojas won the boys’ U-11 title by registering a comeback 2-11 11-5 11-8 7-11 12-10 win over Nandan. In semis, Ojas defeated Mehtab 7-11 11-6 11-7 12-10, and Nandan routed Mehul 12-10 11-3 13-11.

Sherell won the girls’ U-13 final by defeating Maira 12-10 11-9 11-6. In semis, she defeated Aanya 11-5 11-5 11-3,while Maira ousted Bhumika 11-7 11-5 11-9. In the boys’ U-13 final, Kairav Saini defeated Mehtab 11-8 11-8 9-11 11-5. Earlier, Mehtab beat Bhavin 11-711-8 11-5, and Saini outplayed Parth 12-10 11-5 6-11 7-11 11-5.