 State Transport Department fails to achieve revenue targets in past 2 years: Audit : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • State Transport Department fails to achieve revenue targets in past 2 years: Audit

State Transport Department fails to achieve revenue targets in past 2 years: Audit

State Transport Department fails to achieve revenue targets in past 2 years: Audit

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 11

The State Transport Department (STA) has failed to achieve its targets with regard to revenue receipts in the past two financial years. This was pointed out in a report of the Director General of Audit (Central), Chandigarh.

As per the instructions of the UT Administration, the Finance Department had fixed the revenue receipt targets for the STA with regard to financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 amounting to Rs 64 crore and Rs 70 crore, respectively. During the inspection of records of the STA, it was noticed that the department could not achieve the targets.

In financial year 2021-22, the department was able to gather Rs 30.61 crore, a shortfall of Rs 33.39 crore (52%). Similarly, in 2022-23, the department was able to achieve a target of Rs 40.53 crore, a shortfall of Rs 29.47 crore (42%).

The department in its reply said the shortfall in revenue collection was because of non-registration of vehicles and non-renewal of the permit fee. The STA has also failed to collect road tax amounting to Rs 28.35 lakh from 270 commercial vehicles during the financial years 2021-23. This was noticed during the inspection of records.

Of the total amount, Rs 18.26 lakh was not deposited by the owners of 225 goods vehicles, Rs 40,800 by owners of four tourist vehicles, Rs 9.68 lakh by owners of 41 private service vehicles. On being asked, the department stated that the vehicles which had not paid the road tax had been blacklisted on Vahan portal and would be challaned if found plying on road.

Further, during checking, it was noticed that the permit fee amounting to Rs 6.79 lakh for 678 commercial vehicles had not been collected during the year 2021-23. Of the total amount, Rs 3.97 lakh had not been deposited by owners of 100 goods carriers, Rs 52,220 by owners of 373 auto-rickshaws, Rs 67,760 by owners of 154 vehicles and maxi cabs and Rs 1.61 lakh by owners 51 private service vehicles.

The department stated that the vehicles that had not paid permit fee had been blacklisted and will be challaned if found plying on road.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn

2
Haryana

Sikh man thrashed by 2 youths in Haryana; Raja Warring says 'attack result of hate speech against Punjabis by team Kangana, BJP IT cell'

3
Trending

'Shame on you...': Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal for disrespecting Sikhs during India-Pakistan T20 WC match

4
Rajasthan

Rs 300 ‘artificial’ jewellery sold for Rs 6 crore to US woman by Jaipur man

5
J & K

Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack

6
India

Watchman's son Mohan Charan Majhi is Odisha CM, erstwhile royal his deputy

7
Trending

Kangana Ranaut hours after sharing her thoughts on ‘obsessive work culture’, posts photos from her happy place; any guesses?

8
J & K

Terror attack in J-K's Kathua; terrorist killed in second attack in 3 days

9
India

Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

10
Delhi

Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Doda; suspected terrorist killed in Kathua

CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K

In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...

Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak

Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak

Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China

China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations

China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations

Says good ties augur well for regional stability

Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week

Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week

Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes


Cities

View All

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Field fires damaging tree trunk along highways, link roads

Body of man missing for three days found from UBD canal

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

Councillors stage walkout as Mayor suspends BJP’s Saurabh Joshi

Zirakpur to host minister Anmol Gagan Maan’s wedding on June 16

Patients at receiving end as PGI workers go on strike in Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court junks ‘capable’ wife’s plea for hike in maintenance

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

AAP govt planned water crisis, claims Delhi BJP chief

Ex-workers found stealing mobile tower equipment

Women protest outside Atishi’s house, want Rs 1,000/mth grant

BJP MP Khandelwal launches Jan Chaupal initiative

MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

CISF constable has no remorse for slapping Kangana, says brother

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

Kapurthala DC reviews monsoon preparedness

Ban on carrying, displaying weapons

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala