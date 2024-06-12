State Transport Department fails to achieve revenue targets in past 2 years: Audit

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 11

The State Transport Department (STA) has failed to achieve its targets with regard to revenue receipts in the past two financial years. This was pointed out in a report of the Director General of Audit (Central), Chandigarh.

As per the instructions of the UT Administration, the Finance Department had fixed the revenue receipt targets for the STA with regard to financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 amounting to Rs 64 crore and Rs 70 crore, respectively. During the inspection of records of the STA, it was noticed that the department could not achieve the targets.

In financial year 2021-22, the department was able to gather Rs 30.61 crore, a shortfall of Rs 33.39 crore (52%). Similarly, in 2022-23, the department was able to achieve a target of Rs 40.53 crore, a shortfall of Rs 29.47 crore (42%).

The department in its reply said the shortfall in revenue collection was because of non-registration of vehicles and non-renewal of the permit fee. The STA has also failed to collect road tax amounting to Rs 28.35 lakh from 270 commercial vehicles during the financial years 2021-23. This was noticed during the inspection of records.

Of the total amount, Rs 18.26 lakh was not deposited by the owners of 225 goods vehicles, Rs 40,800 by owners of four tourist vehicles, Rs 9.68 lakh by owners of 41 private service vehicles. On being asked, the department stated that the vehicles which had not paid the road tax had been blacklisted on Vahan portal and would be challaned if found plying on road.

Further, during checking, it was noticed that the permit fee amounting to Rs 6.79 lakh for 678 commercial vehicles had not been collected during the year 2021-23. Of the total amount, Rs 3.97 lakh had not been deposited by owners of 100 goods carriers, Rs 52,220 by owners of 373 auto-rickshaws, Rs 67,760 by owners of 154 vehicles and maxi cabs and Rs 1.61 lakh by owners 51 private service vehicles.

The department stated that the vehicles that had not paid permit fee had been blacklisted and will be challaned if found plying on road.

