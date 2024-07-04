Stationery distributed

Valley Public School, Panchkula

The Students Development Society (Aurangabad) distributed school stationery for the underprivileged students of the school. The school authorities handed over the stationery to the designated students in their respective classes. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari thanked the society members for this act of kindness.

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

The school welcomed Rev Fr Aji K Chacko as the new chairman. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao said, “Father’s leadership and passion for education will be invaluable as we strive to provide the best possible learning environment for our students.”

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Fogging was done on campus as a preventive measure against dengue. Fogging, also known as fumigation, is one of the most effective chemical disinfection methods. The aim of the drive was to keep the children safe. Associate Director of Administration Sidhant Kalra said fogging of the school building and the garden area should be done regularly to keep the students safe from any type of viral infection.

