Status quo ordered on Associate Professor’s retirement

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has ordered to maintain the status quo with regard to the retirement of an Associate Professor of Post Graduate Government Girls College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, who moved the tribunal against his retirement on March 31, 2022, at the age of 58 years.

Dr Seepana Prakasham has prayed the Tribunal to pass the direction to the Administration and the Education Department to enhance his retirement age from 58 to 65 years in the terms of the University Grants Commission Regulations 2010 and 2018 and further to refrain the respondents from retiring the applicant at the age of 58 years as the college where he works is a centrally-funded institution.

He said he was appointed to the post of lecturer In economics in the college through the Union Public Service Commission. Since he was appointed through the UPSC, he is a Central Government employee, he said.

After hearing of the arguments, Suresh Kumar Monga, a member of CAT, issued a show-cause notice to the respondents as to why the application be not admitted for hearing. While listing the case for March 29, the CAT in the order says “Status quo with regard to the services of the applicant as it exists today ,shall be maintained till the next date of the hearing. Let the written statement to the original application be filed by the respondents a day prior to the date fixed with an advance copy to the counsel of the applicant .”