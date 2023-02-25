Stay on recovery of excess NPS amount from Chandigarh Transport Undertaking staffer's pay

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has stayed the recovery of excess National Pension Scheme (NPS) amount from the salary of Balbir Singh, a bus driver of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), while directing its Divisional Manager to pass speaking order after dealing with the contentions raised by the applicant within a period of four weeks from receiving a copy of the order.

Balbir Singh, in the application filed through advocate Nitin Sharma, challenged the decision of the CTU for the recovery of NPS amount from his salary.

Balbir said he was wrongly subjected to NPS recovery due to wrong facts stated by officials concerned of the CTU. Initially, he joined as a driver on April 26, 2007. No excess amount was found deposited in his NPS account inadvertently or otherwise. The counsel for the applicant said he had already given a representation, but till date it had not been decided.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal comprising of Rashmi Saxena Sahni, member (A), and Ramesh Singh Thakur, member (J), directed the competent authority to decide the representation of the applicant by passing a speaking order after dealing with the contentions raised by the applicant therein, within a period of four weeks from receiving a copy of this order. Till then, no recovery would be done from the salary of the applicant.