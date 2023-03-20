Steel poles, wires stolen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole two stainless steel poles and around 280 metre of steel wire from Chandigarh-Mohali border at Sector 48. The police have registered a case on a complaint filed by Kulwinder Singh, Junior Engineer (Roads), UT. TNS

Woman, son hurt in mishap

Chandigarh: A woman and her son riding a bicycle were injured after being hit by a car. Ramwati, a resident of Burail, Sector 45, has alleged that a car, driven by Saubhagya Vardan of Sector 50, hit her bicycle. She and her son were injured and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The complainant was later referred to the PGI. The police have registered a case. TNS

Amritsar varsity log win in softball

Chandigarh: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, recorded a (10-00) win over Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, in the ongoing All-India Inter-University Softball Championship for Women on the Panjab University campus grounds. Kurukshetra University defeated Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg, (01-00), while Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, defeated APJ Abdul Kalam University (10-00). Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, recorded a (01-00) win over Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded. TNS

Athletics meet concludes

Chandigarh: Gagandeep and Yashika were adjudged best athletes in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, on the concluding day of 74th annual athletics meet of Punjab Engineering College. Bhukya Nagaraju was adjudged the second best athlete in the men’s category, while Ananya Gupta claimed the second best athlete title in the women’s event. Kabir and Mohit were also awarded for their performances in the athletics meet, while Vikram Seth was named the best cyclist. Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, UT Administration, along with Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, and Dr DR Prajapati, Dean of Student Affairs, awarded the winners. TNS

Medical equipment donated to PGIMER

Chandigarh: The World Human Spiritual Centre, Saketari branch, Panchkula district, handed over medical equipment such as defibrillator, prismaflex HF20 set (Baxter), Prismaflex M60 kit (Baxter), Covidien & Fr Double lumen dialysis catheter, Medcomp 9 Fr double lumen dialysis catheter, Prismasol K-free CRRT solution (Baxter), wheelchairs and stainless steel queue manager to PGI Director Dr Vivek Lal in the presence of social worker Prem Goyal.