Step up repair of Makhan Majra causeway: Official

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha and other senior officials of the Engineering Department today visited rain-affected areas, namely the Bapu Dham road, Route No. 2, the Kishangarh causeway and the Makhan Majra bridge to take stock of the situation.

The officials reviewed the repair efforts under way in the areas after the recent downpour had left a trail of destruction in the city.

Various road networks across the city were disrupted and damaged when heavy rainfall lashed the region on July 9 and 10. Three key roads have been reopened, thanks to the repair works being carried out by the road wing of the UT Engineering Department.

Ojha directed the officials concerned to expedite the efforts to repair the Makhan Majra crossing over the Sukhna Choe, after the causeway was wrecked by the rain. He stressed the need to rope in additional manpower to ensure that the path could be reopened to commuters by tomorrow.

The UT chief engineer also instructed the officials to monitor roads on a daily basis amid the monsoon season.

The chief engineer also visited the under-construction CTU workshop at Raipur Kalan to inspect the progress on the site after heavy rainfall had left the basement area inundated. Ojha directed the officials to deploy adequate machinery to drain out the water accumulated in the basement.