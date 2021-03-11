Step up security at vital locations: DGP to SHOs

Chandigarh, May 11
In the wake of a grenade attack at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, UT DGP Praveer Ranjan today held a meeting with police officers, including SHOs, and directed them to step up security at all vital locations, including police stations.
Sources said the SHOs were asked to ensure proper security arrangements at the police stations and police posts.
The DGP also asked the SHOs to lay both internal and external nakas in their areas.
Meanwhile, border nakas will also be laid to check vehicles entering the city. The SHOs were also asked to intensify patrolling and check vehicles on suspicion.
Emphasis was also laid on holding verification drives to establish the identity of people living on rent in the city.
A police official said the vigil would be increased at all vital installations, including government buildings, malls, etc.
Teams of Operations Cell will also patrol in the city to check any suspicious activity.
