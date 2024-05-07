 Still in contention for IPL playoffs: Harshal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Still in contention for IPL playoffs: Harshal

Still in contention for IPL playoffs: Harshal

Still in contention for IPL playoffs: Harshal

Punjab Kings bowler Harshal Patel appeals during an Indian Premier League match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Despite going down by 28 runs against Chennai Super Kings in their first home game at Dharamsala, Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel still believes that the side has bright chances of making it to the playoffs of the ingoing Indian Premier League.

After electing to bowl, Punjab restricted the opposition to 167/9 with superb spells from Rahul Chahar and Patel.

“We just need to play good cricket. In terms of the playoff race, in 13 years of playing IPL, I have never seen a team out of the playoffs race or qualified before 13-14 games are done. We are still in the race and as a team, we know when we play high-quality cricket and everyone knows their job well, we know we can beat any team on any ground,” said the right-arm fast bowler.

He further added, “I think with that opening spell, we were still in the game when Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh were batting. Even though we lost two early wickets, we recovered with Prabhsimran and Shashank in the middle during the powerplay. I think we were quite settled at that point. If we had made better choices on which bowlers to target, we could have a different conclusion to the game.”

Punjab will next face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue under the lights on May 9, and patel opened up on the learnings for his side ahead of the crucial next game.

“I think coming into this game, we thought that this would be a high-scoring venue because of the size of the boundary. Usually, this pitch has a lot of pace and bounce. But it was not like that, especially today. The next game we play will be a night game. So, it might be a little different and we might see 30-40 more runs on the surface. The lessons we have learned is that if we bowl hard length, close to the stumps, and keep stumps in play at all times, there is enough reward for bowlers and shot-making is difficult from that length,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Dharamsala #IPL #Punjab Kings


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

ED raids Jharkhand minister's staff; recovers Rs 25 crore in cash, official documents

2
Punjab

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

3
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

4
Haryana

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

5
World

3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested

6
Punjab

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

7
Jalandhar

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

8
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

10
Diaspora

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

Don't Miss

View All
10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Top News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat LS seats today

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats today

44% Kumaon forests on fire: Plea in Supreme Court for preventive steps

44% Kumaon forests on fire: Plea in Supreme Court for preventive steps

Cites 910 blazes in 6 months | Hearing tomorrow


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Two fire at jeweller’s shop after failing to get Rs 50L extortion money

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

SAD candidate quits party, may join BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Mohali: Teams to keep strict vigil on campaign expenses

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Hoax emails: Union Home Secy reviews situation

Congress demands police action against BJP for ‘spreading fake news’

Want peace, justice and growth: Kanhaiya files nomination papers

Youngsters discuss INDIA bloc candidate’s bid for N-E Delhi

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends