Stilt plus four floors: Panchkula RWAs to submit memo to Governor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 12

The local Residents Welfare Association has extended the date for a signature campaign for another week after which a memorandum along with thee signatures collected during the drive would be sent to the Governor of Haryana to press for a complete ban on the construction of houses with a stilt and four storeys.

Talking to the media here, state convener Yashvir Malik and Panchkula convener Mahender Balhara said the further course of action would be decided after submitting the memorandum to the Governor.

Balhara said the building code issued by the Haryana Government had never become an Act as it had not been passed in the Assembly. He said the issue was neither discussed nor passed unanimously in the Haryana Assembly and due to non-existence of this Act, the government could withdraw it. To save the character of the city, the government should withdraw the decision to construct houses with a stilt and four storeys.

A demand was also made to rollback the hike in water rates by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Balhara said earlier, people were being paying for water at the rate of Rs 7 per kilo litre, which had now been increased to Rs 12.50 per kilo litre. The residents of the sectors should also be charged for water at the rate of Rs 2.50 per kilo litre.