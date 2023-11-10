Stipend hiked, dental students call off stir

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

On the ninth day of their hunger strike, students of BDS and MDS courses of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University, called off their protest after the PU authorities agreed to increase their stipend by 30 per cent with effect from November 1.

An additional 5 per cent hike has also been promised every year or as and when there would be a hike in the course fee. The existing interns will now get Rs 11,700 a month as stipend while the new batch will get an additional 5 per cent.

Most demands met Increase in stipend by 30% from Nov 1; additional 5% hike every year or on fee revision

No impact on attendance and record of protesters

Provision of fee payment in installments

Besides, a few other demands of the students have been accepted. These included completing attendance of all protesters and supporters from November 1 onwards and the provision of fee payment in installments. Also, the students were promised that their letters of recommendation and degree certificates would not be held back and the protest would have no negative bearing on their character certificate.

Ramneekjot Kaur, a BDS student, and PUCSC vice-president, said, “The protest has ended, but the issue of stipend will prevail. We want our stipend to be on a par with our counterparts in Punjab.”

