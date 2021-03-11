Stone for LED streetlight project laid by Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 8

Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria laid the foundation stone for the installation of LED streetlights on a 4.50-km stretch on the NH-65 at a cost of Rs 91.25 lakh.

The streetlights will be installed on the dividers from Kalka Chowk to Nasirpur in the Ambala City area. He was accompanied by Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel.

Kataria said: “Lighting will not only facilitate residents while commuting during late hours, but also enhance the beautification of the area”.

MLA Aseem Goel said: “The state government has given the approval for the four laning of the road from Nasirpur to Balana village and the work will start soon.”