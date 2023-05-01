Stone for ‘phirni’ road, paver work laid at Behlana village

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

MP Kirron Kher laid the foundation stone for laying paver blocks on internal streets and construction of phirni road at Behlana village here today.

While addressing the gathering, Kher said keeping up their its promise to promote development of villages, the MC has started the work of paver blocks on internal streets and construction of phirni road at Bhelana village at Rs 42 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, respectively.

She said the work to strengthen the existing sewerage and stormwater networks had almost been completed at Rs 1.62 crore and Rs 1.17 crore, respectively, in the village.

Mayor Anup Gupta said the corporation had taken up the work of laying sewer, storm and water supply in these villages, which were nearing completion, at a cost of Rs 50 crore. He said roads would be constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs 17 crore in these villages.