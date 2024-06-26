Stone hurled at Shatabdi Express train breaks windowpane

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 25

An incident involving pelting a stone at the Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express has come to light after an X user uploaded a video. As per X user Gagandeep Singh, someone threw a stone at a window of the train, and as a result, the windowpane broke.

The user wrote that he was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh on the Shatabdi Express 12045, and at around 10.03 p.m. last night, as the train crossed Ambala station, someone threw a stone at the windowpane where he was seated. He said it did not hurt anyone, adding that within a few minutes, the RPF arrived at the coach and noted all the details of the incident.

RPF post-incharge Javed Khan said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

