Mohali: Stone laid for construction of five bridges

Mohali, March 15
Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann today laid the foundation stone for the construction of five bridges and approaches connecting Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The bridges would be constructed at a cost of Rs 11.22 crore in the Nayagaon-Kanhe Ka Bara, Tanda-Karoran and Pinjore areas. Mann said due to the lack of bridges, the area was cut off from the rest of the district during rainy season. She said, “The tender was opened on March 14, and the work has been allotted. The five bridges will be built within one year.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: ED to produce BRS leader Kavitha before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well