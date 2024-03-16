Mohali: Stone laid for construction of five bridges

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 15

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann today laid the foundation stone for the construction of five bridges and approaches connecting Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The bridges would be constructed at a cost of Rs 11.22 crore in the Nayagaon-Kanhe Ka Bara, Tanda-Karoran and Pinjore areas. Mann said due to the lack of bridges, the area was cut off from the rest of the district during rainy season. She said, “The tender was opened on March 14, and the work has been allotted. The five bridges will be built within one year.”

