Stones laid for two community centres

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 16

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today laid the foundation stone of a community centre to be built at a cost of Rs 47 lakh at Bunga village in the Barwala block. The Speaker later laid the foundation stone of another community centre to be built at an outlay of Rs 47 lakh at Kami village.

