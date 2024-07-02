STOP Diarrhoea Campaign launched in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 1
The STOP Diarrhoea Campaign 2024 was today launched in the city by Health Secretary Ajay Chagti at the paediatrics OPD in the GMSH-16 along with Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, Chandigarh.
In his address Chagti emphasised the need for unwavering commitment to the cause and highlighted the campaign’s objective of achieving zero childhood deaths due to diarrhoea. He also congratulated all doctors on the occasion of Doctors’ Day.
Dr Singh expressed gratitude to the Secretary Health for gracing the occasion and congratulated the doctors for their relentless efforts in diarrhoea prevention and treatment.
She noted that these efforts had resulted in zero childhood deaths due to diarrhoea over the past two years and urged the team to maintain this success in the current year as well.
