Stop intimidating AAP supporters, says Kulwant Singh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 12

Mohali MLA and former Health Minister Balbir Sidhu should stop intimidating people, who declare their support for the AAP and those, who have hoisted party flags outside their homes and offices.

AAP candidate Kulwant Singh stated this during his door-to-door campaign in Mohali. He said whichever social organisations and religious institutions were supporting the AAP, Sidhu attempted to intimidate them or lure them by all unfair means. —–