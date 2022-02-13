Stop intimidating AAP supporters, says Kulwant Singh

Mohali, February 12
Mohali MLA and former Health Minister Balbir Sidhu should stop intimidating people, who declare their support for the AAP and those, who have hoisted party flags outside their homes and offices.
AAP candidate Kulwant Singh stated this during his door-to-door campaign in Mohali. He said whichever social organisations and religious institutions were supporting the AAP, Sidhu attempted to intimidate them or lure them by all unfair means. —–
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...