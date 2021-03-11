Storm: 11 Delhi flights diverted to Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

Eleven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to the Mohali international airport last evening after heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas.

The diverted flights started landing at the Mohali airport around 9 pm and began to left for their destinations around 12:45 am after refueling. The weather disturbances had subsided by then, said officials at the airport. Some flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur and Amritsar.

The CEO of the international airport, Rakesh Dembla, said, “We have around 13-14 bays for parking extra aircraft. The Delhi Airport officials contacted us as there was a thunderstorm in the national capital. Everything went on smoothly. The flights left by around 12:45 am. The airport flight schedule remained unaffected.”

The officials said they were alert for such situations in these fluctuating weather conditions. Around 10:45 pm, the Delhi airport posted on its official Twitter handle: “Owing to bad weather, flight operations at the Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds on Saturday. Partly cloudy sky and rain is likely in the next four days. A cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana will lead to intermittent thundershowers on Saturday, said the weathermen.

A fresh western disturbance will lead to rain and thunderstorms in northwest India starting Sunday.