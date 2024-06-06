Storm lashes tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

Storm and rain brought down the mercury by 11 notches in the city today.

Strong winds blew at the speed of 40 to 45 kmph on Wednesday evening, breaking branches of trees at various places in the city. It was followed by showers. Though the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 42.9°C, it came down to 31°C around 9.10 pm as storm hit the city.

Earlier, some parts of the city witnessed drizzle. However, it was late in the evening when it rained that residents got respite from hot conditions.

As per the forecast, the city is expected to witness light rain for two more days. However, the maximum temperatures are not expected to see a major change and are likely to stay above 40°C.

3 flights diverted

Mohali: Three flights to the SBSI Airport were diverted due to bad weather. The arrivals from Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai were diverted to Jaipur and Delhi after high-velocity winds and showers hit the tricity. TNS

Power outages

Chandigarh: Light rain coupled with strong winds led to power disruption in several parts of the city. Many areas plunged into darkness as branches of trees fell on power cables. Branches of trees also fell on roads, disrupting movement of traffic. An official said efforts were on to remove fallen branches and restore power supply in the city. TNS

