Stranded, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari crosses choe barefoot

August 19

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari had a first-hand experience of crossing swollen rivulets before reaching Tanda village to offer his condolences to the family of a couple, Sunita and Sajjan Singh, who was washed away in a swollen Patiala Ki Rao rivulet last Sunday.

After a short burst of rain today, the MP’s high-end vehicle (MUV) was stuck on way to the village this morning, forcing Tewari to wade through knee-deep water with shoes in hand. At one stretch, village residents had to arrange a motorcycle for him to reach to the nearest destination.

Four persons have died over the past two months owing to swollen rivulets in the area, but nothing has been done to address the problem, complained residents.

Sarpanch Sajjan Singh and the kin of the deceased rued the administration had not bothered to put up caution boards at vulnerable points to warn road users about the possibility of flash floods.

“There are 11 big and small stretches where road crosses rivulets. Six bridges have been built, leaving five vulnerable points. Promises are made every year during the rainy season, but after a couple of months, everything is forgotten,” they complained.

Village residents said the MP promised to contribute Rs 5 lakh to the gram panchayat from his MP fund. Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan’s father and tehsildar also visited the village.

