Strawberry boys win Youth Action award

Chandigarh, September 3
Aarush and Rushil, both students of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, won the Global Youth Action Fund (GYAF) award for 2023, for their project “house of udyog” as part of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme. The award is open to students in the age group 12 to 19 for a project or idea that will make an impact in their community.
Over 500 applications from 48 countries were received, of which 101 were awarded a grant of $3,000. “The house of udyog’s selection for the prestigious GYAF is a testament to the increasing significance of social entrepreneurship in solving community-identified problems and driving a positive change,” said Nisha Kaul, Principal, Strawberry Fields High School.
