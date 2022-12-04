Strawberry Fields-26 eves log win in opening basketball tie

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, defeated Learning Paths, Sector 67, Mohali, (32-15) during a girls’ category match on the opening day of the Rao Jai Singh Memorial (Boys) and Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament (Girls) organised by New Public School, Sector 18, today.

Kismat scored 19 points for the winning side, while Arshpreet gathered five points for the Mohali team. The hosts defeated Creane Memorial High School, Gaya, Bihar, (39-09). Sejal (8 points) remained the main scorer for the winning side, while Madhvi added five points to Bihar’s tally. Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, also won the opening match by registering a one-sided (51-02) win over Asian School, Dehradun. Shagun alone contributed 14 points to the team’s win, while Hytmh gathered all two points for the losing outfit.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat (Mandi), stunned Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, by logging a (51-40) win. Shaurya Banyal starred in her team’s win as she contributed 18 points, while Richa and Kanisha added 10 points each to the Sector 26 team score’s tally.

In a boys’ league match, hosts New Public School defeated Strawberry Fields High School (65-44). Himanshu was the sole main performer for the winning side as he gathered 20 points, whereas Naman (17 points) was the top performer for the losing side. Creane Memorial High School ousted Learning Paths (66-36). Mohammed Abdulla gathered 16 points to help the Bihar team log an easy win, while Tanush gathered 12 points for Learning Paths. Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, won the last match of the day by defeating St John’s High School, Sector 26. The side logged (67-27) win as Divya gathered 20 points for the side. Samarth (10 points) remained the best performer for St John’s team.