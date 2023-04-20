Strawberry Fields cagers log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, outplayed Pathways School, Noida, in the ongoing Strawberry Fields High Cup for basketball today. The host team logged a 42-34 victory.

In the other matches of the boys’ category, The Shri Ram School, New Delhi, registered a 25-21 win over Saupin’s School, followed by a draw against the host school in their second match.

In the girls’ category, Strawberry Fields High School recorded a 44-0 win over New Public School, Sector 18. In their second match, the hosts defeated The Shri Ram School 32-14. In the other matches, Saupin’s School defeated St Joseph’s School and The Shri Ram School beat New Public School.

Pathways School beat Saupin’s School in soccer

Pathways School recorded a 10-1 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32. The Shri Ram School, Aravali, also recorded a 7-0 win over Saupin’s School. Strawberry Fields High School outplayed St Kabir School by a solitary goal, while Shri Ram lads played a 1-1 draw against Pathways School.