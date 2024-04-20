Chandigarh: Strawberry Fields cagers, St Kabir cricketers claim titles

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 19

Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, and St Kabir School, Sector 26, won the 1st Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament and 6th Amanjit Memorial T20 Inter-School Cricket Tournament, respectively.

In the final of the basketball tournament, SFHS girls recorded a 48-46 win over the hosts Yadavindra Public School (YPS) to win the title. Nimar Sehdev was named the player to the tournament as she scored a total of 78 points for the hosts, while Samaira Chadha of the SFHS was adjudged the most promising player of the tournament.

In cricket, St Kabir School defeated Saupin’s School, Sector 32, by four runs. Batting first, the Sector 26 team posted 95/3 in 15 overs. In reply, Saupin’s lads could score 91/7 in the allotted 15 overs.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Saupin’s School defeated the hosts by seven wickets. Batting first, the Mohali school team had posted 107/4 and the Chandigarh team scored 108/3. In the other semifinal, St Kabir outplayed St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, by 46 runs.

Arjun Dadwal (best wicketkeeper), Anurag Budhwar (best batsman), Daanek Singh (best bowler), Ayaan Srivastava (most promising player), Shivraj Singh Sekhon (player of the tournament) and Anurag Budhwar (man of the match) were awarded.

