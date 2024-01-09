 Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Forced to buy shots from pharmacies | Admn claims shortage temporary

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray dogs at a market in Sector 30, Chandigarh, on Monday. Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 8

With anti-rabies vaccine going out of stock at government hospitals in the city, dog bite victims are left to fend for themselves.

While many patients are returning without being vaccinated, several others are buying the vaccine from chemist shops. The vaccine is provided free of cost at government hospitals and health centres in the city. In case of its non-availability, dog bite victims are left with no choice but to rush to the market to buy it.

Jasner Singh of Sector 45, who was bitten by a stray dog at multiple places on January 1, said, “It was my third scheduled dose today so I went to Sector 45 Civil Hospital, but like many others I had to face disappointment since the vaccine was out of stock. I then went to Sector 22 hospital, but the vaccine was not available there as well. At the time of my previous two doses too, city hospitals were short of vaccine. It is strange that the Administration cannot even keep the vaccine handy, leave alone sterilising stray dogs.”

Another city resident Anil told Chandigarh Tribune, “My friend, who had come from Delhi, was bitten by stray dogs a couple of days ago. He was to get his second dose today, but it was not available. We bought it from a chemist shop and got the vaccination done.” He said the anti-rabies vaccine cost about Rs 350-400 per dose, but the experience of not getting vaccinated immediately was traumatic.

Sources said even in the Sector 19 hospital, which has been designated as anti-rabies clinic and where a large number dog bite cases are reported, had been out of vaccine stock since Saturday. However, the serum given in extreme cases was available.

When contacted, Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, claimed, “There was some issue, but by the evening, vaccine was supplied to all hospitals. It was unavailable at Sector 45 only.”

She further said, “The main reason of shortage is that we had the supply for one month, but due to a spurt in the dog bites cases, the stock got exhausted in 15 days. Besides, cases from Panchkula, Mohali and beyond are also being reported in city hospitals.”

The sources said the shortage was there for two days as the file concerned to procure the vaccine was not cleared yet. Meanwhile, dog bite cases in the city have doubled in 2023 as compared to 2022. Last year, 5,365 persons were bitten by canines, while the number jumped to a whopping 10,621 in 2023.

On its part, the Municipal Corporation claims it has got more than 22,000 stray dogs sterilised through private agencies at a cost of Rs 2.14 crore since 2015 in an attempt to contain the dog population. The corporation recently started an area-wise sterilisation drive to achieve targeted results, but residents wonder if sterilisation is done, how come the dog bite cases have risen manifold and the stray dog population is still out of control.

Rs 2.14 Crore spent on sterilisation: MC

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation claims it has got more than 22,000 stray dogs sterilised through private agencies at a cost of Rs 2.14 crore since 2015. It also claims to have started an area-wise sterilisation drive to achieve targeted results

100% spike in cases belies claim

Dog bite cases in the city surged 100 per cent in 2023, belying MC’s claims of taking measures to contain stray dog population. While in 2022, 5,365 persons were bitten by canines, the number jumped to 10,621 in 2023

