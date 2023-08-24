Stray canine menace: Rights commission takes note of The Tribune report

Chandigarh, August 23
Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of Chandigarh Tribune’s report on stray dog bite cases.
This complaint has been taken up suo moto by the Commission from the newspaper clipping, alleging inter alia Chandigarh city has witnessed a whopping 5,365 dog bite cases last year as data has been released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
One Councillor of MC, namely Harpreet Kaur Babla, has stated that the corporation’s medical officer of health (MOH) is not doing enough to contain the stray dog menace, it added.
“On consideration of the allegations mentioned in the complaint, this Commission considers it appropriate to send a copy of this complaint to the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, to look into the matter at his end, in accordance with law,” said the commission.
The report be sent to this Commission before the next date of hearing so that further action, if required, can be taken, it added.
