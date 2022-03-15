Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over

Hire agency to sterilise stray canines in area

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over

Stray dogs being taken for sterilisation from Sector 10.

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 14

Fed up with the stray dog sterilisation drive of the local Municipal Corporation, which has “failed” to yield the desired results, a group of residents in Sector 10 has come together to get dogs sterilised by hiring an agency.

The residents, along with the agency, have sterilised 15 to 20 dogs so far since the drive started sometime ago. The dogs are also vaccinated against rabies and other diseases. “Residents here are suffering due to the stray dog menace. My father was bitten by a stray dog. We knocked at the doors of the MC, but it failed to curb the menace. After that, around 15 of us pooled in money and hired an NGO for the job. I wish more residents in our sector come forward as it is a costly affair,” stated Sector 10 resident Anmol Partap Mann, an advocate.

He said as per a survey conducted by them, there were around 50 dogs, but new puppies kept on adding to the count. Mann said, “We first approached local councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, who was helpful and arranged MC vans to pick stray dogs. However, workers of the MC-hired agency failed to catch canines. Once, we got a dog caught for sterilisation. However, after two days, the workers left the dog without sterilisation. Asked, they said they already had a lot of dogs to cater to.” “We were shocked to see the state of affairs. Thus, we took it on ourselves,” he rued.

The president of the RWA, Sector 10, Col Kulwinder Singh (retd), said, “Since the MC failed to do the needful, we had no option but to make our own arrangements to save residents.”

Mann said, “We are following all animal birth-control norms while carrying out the exercise. The agency hired for the job is already on the work and is registered.”

In the last survey conducted by the UT Animal Husbandry Department in 2018, the number of stray dogs was pegged at 12,920. However, the MC claims to have sterilised around 20,000 dogs till August last year since 2015 when sterilisation first started in the city. The MC drive had earlier remained suspended for nearly a year as it failed to find any agency for the job. Now, the tenure of the current agency has also come to an end and the firm is on an extension as a new company is yet to be hired.

‘Had no option’

Since the MC failed to do the needful, we had no option but to make our own arrangements to save residents. — Col Kulwinder Singh (retd), president, RWA, Sec 10

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

3
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

4
Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

5
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar hits out at party leader for calling Charanjit Channi an asset, calls him a liability

6
Punjab

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

7
Punjab

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

8
Punjab

A Venu Prasad assumes charge as ACS to Punjab CM

9
Punjab

Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

10
Nation

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers' movement

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...

Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow

Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow

Comorbidity clause removed for booster doses for 60-plus

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells LS

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Prices soaring, India weighs Russian offer of discounted crude

Prices soaring, India weighs Russian offer of discounted crude

Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Robbers target finance firm branch in Amritsar, decamp with Rs 1.11 lakh

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Supreme Court gives one-time age relaxation for DJSE and DHJSE

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala