Streamline traffic on service lanes of Zirakpur underbridge, PWD told

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 7

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to streamline traffic on service lanes of the Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway underbridge.

Taking cognizance of the issue, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has asked Yuvraj Singh Bindra, Executive Engineer, PWD, to take immediate steps to address problems being faced by commuters. She said the problems were arising due to the pathetic condition of service lanes.

Apprising the DC about the status report, the executive engineer said the road was cut by the Sewerage Department with the prior permission of the department and they would make the road motorable after completion of the work.

He added that a proposal had already been submitted for its re-carpeting. Dera Bassi Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Gupta was also present on the occasion.

Besides, the officials said that the other side of the service lane would also be repaired soon to provide relief to commuters. Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh Dua, Executive Engineer related to railway under bridges at Mubarkpur and Bhankharpur, has also been instructed to ensure both the approach roads were in proper condition to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

