Strengthen beat policing, rein in beggars, FOSWAC asks SSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) members today asked new UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur to strengthen the beat policing and rein in beggars.

During an interaction with the SSP at the executive meeting of the federation, which was held in Sector 36 here, they said at least one cop should always be present at the beat box. They also demanded that records of vendors and those providing essential services should be available with the police. They also demanded that the practice of meeting with super senior citizens should be revived.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said there was a need to improve the liaisoning between the police and city residents. He appealed to the SSP to make sure that the beat officers were available to public at the beat box. They should maintain a record of super senior citizens’ living in their beat area and frequently visit them to know if they had any problem related to any nuisance in their neighborhood.

He said there was an urgent need to check the begging menace. The beat staff should verify the antecedents of vendors moving around in residential areas.

The SSP assured the gathering to strengthen the police-public relations. She said the police beats would be made more effective and people friendly. Patrolling in sectors would be increased, she added.

ADGP Punjab AS Rai was also present on the occasion.

Before the interaction, FOSWAC member Kamaljeet Singh Panchhi said the Chandigarh Administration was misinterpreting the recent judgment of the Supreme Court regarding the heritage status to Sectors 1 to 30 and harassing residents by stopping the share-wise registry of properties in the entire city.

Pardeep Chopra, secretary, Citizens’ Association, Sector 21, said the imposition of service charges at Sampark centers was totally uncalled for. Kamal Brar, president of the women wing of the association, said mechanics and street vendors had encroached upon the Sector 21 market. It was very difficult for women to visit the market as mechanics often passed lewd comments.