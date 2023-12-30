Strike by docs causes inconvenience in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 29

Doctors associated with the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) association in Panchkula, held a strike today, over demands of reduction in bond amount for postgraduate courses, stopping direct recruitment of senior doctors and

formation of a specialist cadre for doctors. While over 250 clinical and administrative doctors posted in Panchkula remained off-duty, consultants and junior doctors continued rendering OPD services.

This was the second strike to be held this week, a strike demanding these rights, was held earlier on December 27.

The demands put forth by the doctors include, the formation of a specialist cadre, reduction in the bond amount for postgraduate courses and an assured career progression scheme at par with Central Government, among others.

Initially, they had announced to stop emergency services, but after being assured of a meeting scheduled for Friday morning they decided against it. They continued to dischargeservices in labour rooms, post-mortems and emergency services.

HCMS association district president Dr Mandeep said over 90 per cent of the doctors in the district participated in the strike. He said, “We decided to continue emergency and labour room services to ensure that patients do not suffer. Although the doctors provided services, they did not mark their attendance in lieu of the protest.”

According to sources, doctors across the state, marked their protest in a similar fashion.

The hospitals in Panchkula ensured alternate provisions. Consultants and junior residents rendered services to the patients in the absence of senior doctors.

The doctors said they want the state government to fulfil their demands and have threatened to stop OPD services indefinitely, if their demands are not met.

Dr Mandeep rued that a meeting which was supposed to be held with Health Minister Anil Vij did not take place.

The doctors are yet to decide the future course of action as of now.

