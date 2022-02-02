Strike by employees hits power supply in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Many areas in the city faced disruption in power supply as employees of the Electricity Department went on a one-day strike in protest against the privatisation of the department.

Residents of Sector 33, 34 and 35 said there was no power supply in their area since noon and it could be restored only in the evening. As there was no electricity during the day, they could not even charge their mobile phones and perform other activities, they said.

Mandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 9-D, said there was no electricity supply in his house since morning and when he called up on the complaint number, they said the staff were on strike.

“I went to Sector 16 where officials live; the area had electricity supply and so did judges’ houses in Sector 4 and Sector 10 and the Governor’s residence. If they can have electricity supply, why not us? Why is the general public being harassed?” he said. Employees of the Electricity Department, under the banner of the UT Powermen Union, today observed a complete strike against the privatisation of the profit-earning department. It was further decided to proceed on an indefinite strike from February 21 in case the privatisation process was not halted.

It was also decided that employees from northern states will sit on daily chain fast from February 21. One state will participate daily in the chain fast.

A delegation of employees and engineers, under the banner of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, submitted a memorandum against the privatisation of the department to the UT Administrator. A rally was held in Sector 17. —

