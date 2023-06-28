Striker Megha nets 7 goals in Chandigarh Hockey victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Striker Megha netted seven goals as Hockey Chandigarh opened their account with a (16-0) win over Hockey Gujarat on the opening day of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Megha started her goal spree by sounding the wooden plank twice in the 5th minute, followed by more goals in 22nd minute, 23rd minute, 24th minute, 38th minute and 51st minute, while captain Alka (28th, 32nd, 36th, 47th, 49th) netted five goals for Hockey Chandigarh. Moreover, Shivani Kumari (15th, 16th, 33rd) scored a hat-trick, while Pooja (57th) also found the back of the net.

Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Jammu and Kashmir (13-1). Dechamma PG (4th, 41st, 55th, 60th) netted four goals, while Sowmya HV (7th, 27th, 34th) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Karnataka. Yamuna (12th, 57th), Jeevitha BG (19th), Nisarga SB (31th, 33th), and Aishwarya S Kalli (54th) were also on the score sheet for the winning team. For Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Gunjan Preet Kour (15th) scored a consolation goal.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered a comprehensive (25-0) win against Le Puducherry Hockey.