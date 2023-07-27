Strikers register easy victory

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 26

JK Super Strikers registered an eight-wicket win over Agri King’s Knights during the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup being held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. Batting first, Knights could manage to score only 129/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Ramandeep Singh (45 off 33balls, two boundaries and one six) made unbeaten contribution. Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu (23), Gitansh Khera (21) and Mayank Gupta (19) also contributed to the modest total. Emanjot Singh claimed three wickets, while Pardeep Singh Grewal accounted two for the bowling side.

In reply, Strikers achieved the target in 17.3 overs with the help of Sanvir Singh (40 off 25 balls, three boundaries and two sixes), Anmol Malhotra (32), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (28) and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (26). Tejpreet Singh claimed two wickets.

India vs Afghanistan tie at Mullanpur?

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Dilsher Khanna said the association was ready to host two international matches against Australia (September 22) and Afghanistan (January 11).

“The Australia series will be the curtain raiser for the ICC World Cup and will be closely watched. We have facilities for both teams,” said Khanna.

He said the PCA would try and stage India versus Afghanistan T20 match in January at the new stadium in Mullanpur with the permission of the BCCI.

