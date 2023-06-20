Strong winds, rain lash city

Chandigarh, June 19
Strong winds and scattered rain provided some respite to city resident this evening. Earlier, hot conditions prevailed as the day’s temperature rose by six degrees. The maximum temperature increased from 34 °C yesterday to 40.2 °C, which was four degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, however, fell from 29.4 °C to 26.7 °C, which is normal for the night.
No Biparjoy impact
So far, there is no impact of Cyclone Biparjoy in UT. Also, despite reports of deaths due to heat wave in some states, there is no heat wave in Chandigarh.
— Met official
The day’s temperatures are expected to drop gradually in the coming days, while night temperatures may increase.
The city Meteorological Department has yet again issued a rain forecast for the next three days — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Though there was forecast for rain on Monday, drizzle was witnessed in some parts today.
Unlike previous two months, a deficit rainfall has been witnessed in June so far. Only 27 mm rainfall has been recorded, which is 63.1% below normal for the month.
