Structures razed at two unauthorised colonies

Panchkula, June 19
The office of the district town planner demolished illegal constructions at two unauthorised colonies at Shahpur and Gorakhnath villages in the city today.
The action was taken under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg in the presence of Assistant Town Planner Ashok Kumar and Panchkula Municipal Corporation Assistant Engineer Ajay Gautam as Duty Magistrates.
ATP Ashok Kumar said the office had issued notices to the illegal colonies. He said, “We resorted to taking action as the defaulters did not comply with the orders to get prior approval.”
He said the department would initiate legal action in cases of illegal construction in any colony. He said, “People should not buy plots in illegal colonies that lack CLU and necessary license permissions.”
