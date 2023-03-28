Student academic management software launched at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has launched an academic management software, “Student Life Cycle”, which will be used for the management of admissions, examinations payments and declaration of results of the students and alumni of various postgraduate and postdoctoral courses at the institute.

A unique ID will be generated for each student at the time of admission and all records pertaining to the students will be available on this software. The students can access their records and information related to their progress/exams/fees etc.

The information will automatically be sent to the students via email/SMS.

Using this software, the students can make payments for their admissions, examinations and any other purposes, online.

The software was developed in-house under the guidance of former Dean, Academics, Prof GD Puri; Dean, Academics Prof R Sehgal; Prof SS Pandav, in-charge of the Computer section; computer programmers Lal Bahadur and Om Prakash; Registrar Ummed Mathur and the entire team of the academic section.

The facility will be linked up with DigiLocker so that the students can easily access their documents.