Student accommodation crisis to be resolved soon: DC to AIMS administration

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 14

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain held a meeting with the AIMS administration at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Mohali today to address the accommodation issue for students pursuing medical studies at the Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali.

Assuring Director-Principal Bhavneet Bharti of the availability of students’ accommodation, Jain said the rental use of the Purab Apartments as a hostel for the MBBS students is under consideration. The file, currently pending with the General Administration Department, will be followed up soon to expedite approval. Dr Bharti apprised the DC of a recent meeting held under the chairmanship of the finance secretary, where a decision was made to provide 28 flats on rent to AIMS Mohali.

Additionally, the issue of encroachments on the institute site in Jujhar Nagar and Behlolpur was raised, highlighting the urgency of vacating these areas to ensure pending payments to the contractor. Taking serious note of the encroachments, the DC said the matter would be prioritised and that officials concerned would be assigned to address it promptly.

The Director-Principal also informed the Jain about the intake of three batches of MBBS students, with a fourth batch to be admitted following the next session.

The DC reviewed the daily operations of the medical college and assured that the administration would support AIMS to ensure smooth academic activities for the students.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali