Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

Chandigarh, September 7
A day after four students of SD College, Sector 32, who are members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), were attacked by members of the Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU), Sector 49, the UT police have arrested a BA (first year) student of the college.
The suspect has been identified as Aman Malik (21). He was arrested and later released on bail.
The attack was a fallout of student politics a few hours before the student elections.
The complainant, Hemant Kumar, a resident of Sector 63, had reported that he, along with his friends Sehaj, Deepanshu, Sidhant, Shubham, Abhishek, Uday Rana and Jai Bhagwan, all NSUI supporters, were returning after having dinner around 1.10 am. On their way to drop Deepanshu at his house in Sector 49, they stopped in an open ground near a private school. The suspects, identified as Aman Malik, Saurav Sharma, Tushar Mehra, Kamaldeep, alias Monty; Jashan Shergill and others, arrived there.
It was alleged that the suspects attacked the complainant and his friends with stones and sticks. They were injured and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.
A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 341 and 325 of the IPC has been registered against all suspects at the Sector 49 police station.
