Student attacked by 4 outside Sec 26 club

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

A college student out for a party was allegedly attacked by four miscreants outside a night club in Sector 26 on Sunday night. The suspects also smashed a windowpane of his car.

Victim Karan, a resident of Sector 22, reported he had gone to the club for a party. Around 2 am, one of the suspects whom he had seen at the club in the past asked him to come out.

The victim left the club and sat in his car parked near the club. In the meantime, a car arrived at the scene and four suspects got down. The suspects allegedly smashed the windowpane of the car with a stick and pulled the victim out.

The victim was allegedly thrashed by three suspects, while the fourth recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The suspects sped away after the assault. The police were informed and they reached the scene.

The victim, a DAV college student, claimed he had no enmity with the suspects. The police have initiated an investigation at the Sector 26 police station.